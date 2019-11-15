Club Hosts First Ever Hate Crime In Football Conference

Turf Moor played host to the inaugral Hate Crime in Football 2019 Conference on Wednesday (15th November).

Around 70 guests, from football club safety and equality officers to victim support and counter terrorism officers, were in attendance to listen to topical discussions and debates with guest speakers from the UK Football Policing Unit, EFL and PL, Lancashire Police and more.

Football Focus and BBC Radio 5 Live's Mark Clemmit compered the day.

Ross Bosdorff, Dedicated Football Officer at Lancashire Constabulary, said:

"There has been a rise in hate crime in football, so we decided that we did not want to stand by and leave it or just let others take responsibility.

"We wanted to arrange a conference specifically for this, which initially started off as just involving officers at Lancashire clubs getting together and talking about best practice, sharing ideas and learning more about educating offenders.

"When we found out we could have the event at Turf Moor, the Premier League and EFL both got on board and the offer was opened up to Premier League clubs and EFL clubs around the country, with quite a few attending.

"The hope is to do something bigger and better next year."