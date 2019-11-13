Skip to site footer
Cheque Mate

8 Hours ago

The winner of the £12,000 Clarets Lottery annual draw, Mr Henry Lumley, attended the West Ham game for a ‘big cheque’ presentation.

Henry, who lives in Watford and has been a lottery member since the 1980’s, started supporting Burnley following the 1962 FA Cup final, which he watched on television.

His first game was Wolves away in 1967, and his first game at Turf Moor was v Coventry City in 1968.

Henry still attends around five home games a season and travels to most of the London games, travelling with his Buckingham-based friend and Clarets supporter Laurence (pictured).

Henry, (pictured centre) with friend Laurence Van Kleek, received his cheque from Burnley FC Vice-Chairman Barry Kilby.

To join the Clarets Foundation:
https://paymymembership.co.uk/clarets/

To join the Claret & Blue Bond:

https://paymymembership.co.uk/claret&blue/


