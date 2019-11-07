Brady Back For Irish Crunch Clash

Robbie Brady returns to the Republic of Ireland squad for their do-or-die clash against Denmark this month.

The Clarets' wide man has missed the last two international breaks through injury and will look to make his mark against the Danes as he did in his last outing for his country, when he scored a late goal in a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar.

Ireland need to beat the Danes in order to claim top spot in Group D, as a similar points tally will mean the Irish top the group, due to head-to-head record.

A trio of the Clarets' Republic of Ireland internationals have been confirmed in Mick McCarthy’s finalised squad, with Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long also available for the qualifier and the upcoming friendly against Burnley teammate Chris Wood next Thursday.

Clarets number one Nick Pope has continued his impressive start to the season with another call-up to the England senior squad for this month's European Qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate’s side host Montenegro next Thursday before facing Kosovo on Sunday as they look to secure their spot in next summer’s European Championships.

The stopper has kept three clean sheets so far in the Premier League this season, joint third highest in the league.