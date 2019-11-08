Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Away Tie For Clarets In FA Youth Cup

A trip to Curzon Ashton or Oldham Athletic on the cards for U18s

14 Hours ago

Burnley will launch their FA Youth Cup campaign with an away trip to either Curzon Ashton or Oldham Athletic.

The Clarets enter the competiton at the third-round stage and will find out their opponents on the evening of Tuesday 11th November, after Curzon take on the Latics at the Tameside Stadium.

Oldham started their run with a 4-1 win over Nantwich Town at Boundary Park, meanwhile Curzon, who host the U23s' league home matches, knocked out Blackpool in the first round.

A date for the tie will be arranged once the two sides have met in the second round next week.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Remembrance Day | Burnley v West Ham

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v West Ham United

9 Hours ago

The Clarets again face West Ham at Turf Moor looking for a win to restore their momentum.

Read full article

Club News

Double Top As Wood Signs New Deal

9 Hours ago

The Clarets’ strike partnership has doubled up again with Chris Wood the latest to sign a new long-term deal at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche 'Irons' Out Team Selection Message

13 Hours ago

Sean Dyche insists there will be no knee-jerk reaction to his team selection as the Clarets look to steady the ship against West Ham.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Remembrance Day | Burnley v West Ham

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Double Top As Wood Signs New Deal

9 Hours ago

The Clarets’ strike partnership has doubled up again with Chris Wood the latest to sign a new long-term deal at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche 'Irons' Out Team Selection Message

13 Hours ago

Sean Dyche insists there will be no knee-jerk reaction to his team selection as the Clarets look to steady the ship against West Ham.

Read full article

Club News

Academy Duo Get International Call-Up

14 Hours ago

Youth team duo Chris Conn-Clarke and Lewis Richardson have both been called up internationally, for Northern Ireland U19s and England U17s respectively.

Read full article

View more