Away Tie For Clarets In FA Youth Cup

Burnley will launch their FA Youth Cup campaign with an away trip to either Curzon Ashton or Oldham Athletic.

The Clarets enter the competiton at the third-round stage and will find out their opponents on the evening of Tuesday 11th November, after Curzon take on the Latics at the Tameside Stadium.

Oldham started their run with a 4-1 win over Nantwich Town at Boundary Park, meanwhile Curzon, who host the U23s' league home matches, knocked out Blackpool in the first round.

A date for the tie will be arranged once the two sides have met in the second round next week.