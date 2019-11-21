Skip to site footer
Club News

Award a Claret!

2 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce that, courtesy of principle club partner LoveBet, we have a number of hospitality places to give away for the upcoming Burnley v Crystal Palace game to well deserving Clarets.

Including a three course pre-match meal, tickets to watch the game from the executive seats outside the hospitality box, half time refreshments, and matchday programme, this is the ultimate prize for any Burnley supporter.

LoveBet would like to award these places to Burnley fans who you feel deserves a special matchday at the Turf, and all you need to do is nominate that special Claret you think deserves this fantastic prize. It could be someone who finds it difficult to attend games due to caring for someone else, someone who has had a tough time over the past few months, or just someone you think deserves to a bit of VIP treatment for the day.   

Simply fill in the form below stating the person you would like to nominate to receive two match hospitality passes, and the reasons for your nominations.

 

    Winners will be drawn on Monday 25th November and contacted by the club to make arrangements. 

    Terms and conditions

    1. Please note that this competition is based around nominating someone you know, self nominations will not be accepted.
    2. The data you use in the form above will not be used for any other reason other than for the choosing of a winner for this competition and will not be shared to any 3rd parties.
    3. Winners must be able to attend the Burnley v Crystal Palace game at Turf Moor on Saturday 30th November - no alternative prize or cash value is available.
    4. The prize is based on two people attending the game in a hospitality box with other winners.


