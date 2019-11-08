Skip to site footer
Academy Duo Get International Call-Up

Lewis Richardson and Chris Conn-Clarke get international nod for third time each this season

14 Hours ago

Youth team duo Chris Conn-Clarke and Lewis Richardson have both been called up internationally, for Northern Ireland U19s and England U17s respectively.

First-year scholar, Richardson, who has played all this season for the the Clarets' U23s squad, had to withdraw from his last two call-up's for the Three Lions, through injury.

However, the young striker will be hoping for a third time lucky, where he will link up with Kevin Betsy's side next week.

Richardson tussle.jpgRichardson in action at Elland Road against Leeds United last month

England U17s have two matches scheduled for the November international break, a friendly against Denmark at Alfreton Town's Impact Arena on Friday 15th November (7:00pm KO), before facing Czech Republic on Tuesday 19th November at Solihull Moors (7:00pm KO).

Meanwhile, Conn-Clarke, who made his Northern Ireland U19 debut in a 4-0 win over Faroe Islands in September, has been called up to Stephen Frail's side for their friendly tournament.

The wide-man, who is in fine form the U18s, with five goals and a handful of assist's in his last two games, will be invovled in three games during the Winter international break.

Frail's side host Norway first on Tuesday 12th November, before taking on Portugal on Friday 15th November, followed by a third and final match against Germany on Monday 18th November. 


