Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

U18s Learn FA Youth Cup Fourth Round Opponents

QPR or Mansfield Town on the line for the winners of Curzon Ashton v Burnley

7 Hours ago

The fourth round draw for the FA Youth Cup has been made, with the winners of the Clarets' third round tie with Curzon Ashton, facing a trip to QPR or Mansfield Town.

Tony Philliskirk's side will first take on Curzon Ashton in the third round at the Tameside Stadium on Tuesday 17 December.

And the winner of that tie, will face a trip to either QPR or Mansfield in the fourth round of the competition.

The Stags have knocked out Doncaster Rovers and Rotheram United on their route to the third round.

Meanwhile, the Hoops entered the competiton at the third round, with their match against Mansfield being played on Thursday 12 December, five days before Burnley travel to take on the Nash.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

FA Cup Tie Selected For Overseas Broadcast

Just now

The Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United will be played on Saturday, 4 January with a 12.31pm kick-off.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Just now

The Clarets make their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face a Spurs side re-building under Jose Mourinho.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Targets Points Push

3 Hours ago

Sean Dyche is eyeing the chance to top up the Clarets’ points tally as they head towards the turn of the year.

Read full article

Club News

Tarkowski Aims To Break New Ground

6 Hours ago

James Tarkowski is looking to silence one of the big guns when the Clarets break new ground at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

FA Cup Tie Selected For Overseas Broadcast

Just now

The Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United will be played on Saturday, 4 January with a 12.31pm kick-off.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Targets Points Push

3 Hours ago

Sean Dyche is eyeing the chance to top up the Clarets’ points tally as they head towards the turn of the year.

Read full article

Club News

Tarkowski Aims To Break New Ground

6 Hours ago

James Tarkowski is looking to silence one of the big guns when the Clarets break new ground at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Gain Premier League Equality Award

7 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is proud to announce it has achieved the Intermediate Level of the Premier League’s Equality Standard for its ongoing work in the equality and diversity space.

Read full article

View more