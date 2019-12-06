U18s Learn FA Youth Cup Fourth Round Opponents

The fourth round draw for the FA Youth Cup has been made, with the winners of the Clarets' third round tie with Curzon Ashton, facing a trip to QPR or Mansfield Town.

Tony Philliskirk's side will first take on Curzon Ashton in the third round at the Tameside Stadium on Tuesday 17 December.

And the winner of that tie, will face a trip to either QPR or Mansfield in the fourth round of the competition.

The Stags have knocked out Doncaster Rovers and Rotheram United on their route to the third round.

Meanwhile, the Hoops entered the competiton at the third round, with their match against Mansfield being played on Thursday 12 December, five days before Burnley travel to take on the Nash.