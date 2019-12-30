Youth Cup Date Set With Stags

Tony Philliskirk's U18 side will travel to Mansfield Town in the fourth-round of the FA Youth Cup on Thursday 16th January.

The cup tie, which will be played at Mansfield's One Call Stadium, will kick off at 7:00pm.

Burnley cruised past Curzon Asthon in the previous round with a 5-0 win at the Tameside Stadium, to book themselves a fourth-round clash with the Stags.

Meanwhile, Mansfield knocked out Doncaster Rovers in the first round with a 4-3 win, before a 4-2 win over Rotheram United in the second round saw the Nottinghamshire side in the hat for the third round, where they ran out 3-1 winners over QPR.

Admission prices:

Adults - £3

Concessions - £1

The address for the One Call Stadium is - Quarry Lane, Mansfield, NG18 5DA.