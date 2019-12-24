Wood Targets The Italian Job

Chris Wood insists that Burnley are out to make a point and ruin Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton bow.

Italian manager Ancelotti takes charge of his first game at home to the Clarets on Boxing Day.

But after back-to-back wins, striker Wood believes Sean Dyche’s side head to Goodison Park with nothing to lose.

The Kiwi said: “It’s certainly going to be a different atmosphere. I imagine there will be quite a buzz with their fans waiting to see what the new manager brings and I’m sure the players will want to show what they can do, so it’s going to be an experience we have to deal with.

“But we’ve done it before when new managers come in, so we know what do to.

“Ultimately, we’ll focus on ourselves and do what we can as business and go from there.

“We want to go down there and hopefully get at least a point out of it. We are not heading there with anything else in our minds.”

Wood is benefiting from a profitable relationship with strike partner Ashley Barnes. The pair have 13 goals between them so far in the opening half of the season and each remain on course to hit double figures for the third successive season.

And the New Zealand international paid tribute to his partner-in-crime, as they look to end the season with a bang.

As a strike partner, he’s the best I’ve had,” said Wood. “Our goals record speaks for itself in that we are nearly at one goal per game as a partnership when we both start.

“He’s a fantastic player and we complement each other really well and that brings out the best in both of us.

“You can never put your finger on why. It’s just something that we just gel together.

Jay (Rodriguez) keeps us on our toes though and needs a mention, along with Matej. It’s a credit to the club that we have such an array of strikers.

“They are chomping at the bit to get involved and Jay did that last weekend with a great goal at Bournemouth. That means Barnesy and I need to be on the top of our game to keep going.”