WIN: Signed Tarkowski FIFA 20 Shield Up For Grabs

The Clarets Store are giving away a signed FIFA 20 Shield signed by James Tarkowski!

Tarks received the shield from EA Sports after earning his place in their Team Of The Week earlier this year.

To keep with the gaming theme, all you have to do to enter the competition is to purchase one of the following games online on or before Thursday 19th December (as this is the last day you will be able to guarantee Christmas Delivery of your products).

As well as receiving the signed shield, you will also win a pair of tickets to the Burnley v Man United home game and be presented with the shield by Tarkowski himself.

PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN THE OFFER:

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This offer is for online orders via our online store.

All online orders that are placed between 1st December and 19th December 2019 that include any of the following product codes will be entered into a draw where the winner will be selected at random:

BRXL

GUESSWHO

BRXLZFOOTBALL

TOPSTRUMPS

The winner will be drawn on Friday 20th December and will be contacted by an employee of Burnley Football Club. Please make sure your contact information is up to date on your online account. These can be updated here.

The winner will receive 2 tickets to the Burnley v Manchester United fixture at Turf Moor on 28th December 2019.

The winner will be presented with the signed shield by James Tarkowski. In the event that the named player is unavailable for any reason, Burnley FC may substitute that player for any other member of the first team squad.

Burnley FC are not responsible for any travel or accommodation costs involved in the winner attending the match to claim the tickets and prize.

FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS