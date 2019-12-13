WIN: Signed Tarkowski FIFA 20 Shield Up For Grabs

The Clarets Store are giving away a signed FIFA 20 Shield signed by James Tarkowski!
Tarks received the shield from EA Sports after earning his place in their Team Of The Week earlier this year.
To keep with the gaming theme, all you have to do to enter the competition is to purchase one of the following games online on or before Thursday 19th December (as this is the last day you will be able to guarantee Christmas Delivery of your products).
As well as receiving the signed shield, you will also win a pair of tickets to the Burnley v Man United home game and be presented with the shield by Tarkowski himself.
PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN THE OFFER:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
This offer is for online orders via our online store.
All online orders that are placed between 1st December and 19th December 2019 that include any of the following product codes will be entered into a draw where the winner will be selected at random:
- BRXL
- GUESSWHO
- BRXLZFOOTBALL
- TOPSTRUMPS
The winner will be drawn on Friday 20th December and will be contacted by an employee of Burnley Football Club. Please make sure your contact information is up to date on your online account. These can be updated here.
The winner will receive 2 tickets to the Burnley v Manchester United fixture at Turf Moor on 28th December 2019.
The winner will be presented with the signed shield by James Tarkowski. In the event that the named player is unavailable for any reason, Burnley FC may substitute that player for any other member of the first team squad.
Burnley FC are not responsible for any travel or accommodation costs involved in the winner attending the match to claim the tickets and prize.
FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Only one competition entry per person. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted and joint submissions are not allowed.
- This offer is for online orders via our online store: https://shop.burnleyfc.com
- For the purposes of these terms and conditions, any reference to entrant or winner shall mean the competition winner chosen by Burnley FC
- Burnley FC accept no responsibility for entries which are delayed, invalid or not received for any reason.
- The winner is responsible for any costs (if any) in relation to entering the competition entry.
- The prize for the winner is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.
- The prize is subject to availability. Burnley FC reserves the right at all times to substitute any prize with another prize of similar value in the event the original prize offered is for any reason not available.
- The decision of Burnley FC regarding any aspect of the Competition is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
- Entrants are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions upon entry. Burnley FC reserve the right to refuse entry, or refuse to award the prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.
- Burnley FC reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend, or amend the competition where it becomes necessary to do so.
- The winner may be required to participate in publicity related to the competition which may include the publication of their name and photograph in any media.
- Personal data supplied during the course of this competition may be passed on to third party suppliers only insofar as required for fulfilment of the activity. By entering into the competition, the winner consent to their name appearing on Burnley FC Social Media accounts, feeds and related media content.
- By entering into the competition, entrants warrant that all information submitted is true, accurate and complete. Burnley FC reserves the right to verify the eligibility of all entrants.
- Subject to competition condition below, Burnley FC accept no responsibility or liability and shall not be responsible or liable for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by you as a result of entering the competition or winning, accepting or using any prize. Burnley FC further disclaim any liability for any injury or damage to your or any other person's computer, tablet or mobile device relating to or arising from any participation in or downloading any materials in connection with the competition. The maximum liability of Burnley FC in relation to the competition shall be to deliver the notified prizes to the winner of the competition.
- Burnley FC reserves the right at any time to modify, amend or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, this competition with or without prior notice due to reasons outside of the control of Burnley FC.
- The competition will be governed by English law and entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
- This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter or any other social network.
- If you have any questions about how to enter the competition or any questions in connection with the competition, please email marketing@burnleyfc.com and include “Burnley FC's TOTW Shield Competition" in the subject header line. Please do not email us to enter. The promoter of the competition is Burnley FC.