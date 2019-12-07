We Will Stay Together: Pieters

Erik Pieters insists the Clarets will stick together to get over their mini-slump and start heading back in the right direction.

Burnley ended a testing week which has brought three defeats in the space of eight days with a 5-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

That has left them just three points above the relegation places in a congested bottom half of the Premier League table.

But Pieters is backing Sean Dyche’s men to stand up to the test as they prepare to face Newcastle United at Turf Moor next weekend at the start of an important run of games which also includes fixtures against Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa up to 1 January.

“The group always stays together, no matter what the result because it’s an honest group and an honest manager,” said the Clarets’ left-back.

“You have to look at it, of course. It’s the small details that can change the game.

“It happened today and happened against City and we have to make sure it doesn’t happen in the next games.

“A couple of goals they scored were top class, but you can do something about it.

“We have to look at it game to game, of course, but there are a couple of good games coming up against teams around us and we have to make sure we are ready and get some results.

“I think every single game at the moment is a big game, especially after three losses. We have to make sure we are ready and I have no doubt we will be.

“We have to work hard and make sure we’re on the front foot next weekend.”

The Clarets have now conceded 10 goals in three games after losing to Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham – who made it three wins in three home games since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager.

Spurs were an almost unstoppable force as they handed Burnley their joint heaviest Premier League defeat on their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

England captain Harry Kane, whose two goals took his tally for club and country to 25 this season, and winger Heung-Min Son led the charge as they both scored to help Spurs lead 3-0 at the break.

And the difference in both boxes proved pivotal as the Clarets were undone at the back and couldn’t take the couple of opportunities they had to potentially stem the flow and at least gain a foothold in the game.

“They were clinical, but we can’t make those mistakes because then it’s going to be a hard game, it doesn’t matter who you play,” added Pieters.

“I think Tottenham are a good team, especially with the front players, and if it’s 2-0 after 10 minutes it’s going to be a tough game.

“At 2-0 we had a couple of chances to come back into the game. If you score those it’s going to be a different game. These are the small details and we have to work on that.

“Sometimes you have those days, especially against the top teams it can happen.

“You have to learn from it and stick together – there’s no problem with that.

“We will look at the small details next week and make sure we are ready for the weekend.”