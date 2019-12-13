Vacancy: CEO of Burnley FC in the Community

Burnley FC in the Community is seeking a commercially astute and community focused Chief Executive Officer to lead the club's charity arm through its next phase of development.

The successful candidate will also be a member of Burnley Football Club’s Senior Management Team and will play a part in driving our ‘One Club for All’ agenda.

The Chief Executive Officer is primarily responsible for the strategic development, operational implementation and sustainability of Burnley FC in the Community.

They will excel at developing strategic partnerships, ensuring that Burnley FC in the Community continues to provide outstanding community provision.

They will oversee a multi-site approach to community work which is delivered across our key facilities – The Leisure Box, Whitehough Outdoor Education Centre and UCFB at Turf Moor.

A strong club and community wide culture exists, and a key part of this role requires the successful candidate to act as an advocate and further embed this within the Burnley FC family.

The Chief Executive Officer will be an inspirational leader, able to motivate and develop a passionate and dedicated team of over 120 community staff.

Burnley FC in the Community is the ground-breaking and award-winning, official charity of Burnley Football Club. We work hard every day to deliver our mission to inspire, support and deliver change to communities across Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, the Ribble Valley and West Yorkshire.

We work with over 70 local, regional and national partners in five key areas: Sport, Education, Health, Social Inclusion and Community Facilities. Our highly skilled, dynamic and passionate team now deliver over 50 community projects that touch the lives of a huge spectrum of people in and around Burnley, from children and young people right through to senior citizens.

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and hold a full, valid UK driving licence. Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form which can be found on Burnley FC in the Community website – Careers and Opportunities HERE.

A full job description and person specification can be found here.

Burnley FC in the Community no longer accept CVs.

To apply for this role please download our job application form by clicking here. Once downloaded, please complete, save and email your completed application form with a short covering letter (maximum 2 pages) to our HR Manager, Ann-Marie Bradley, on Ann-Marie.Bradley@burnleyfc.com.

Burnley FC in the Community is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

*Please note only candidates selected for interview will be notified