U12s Belgium Truce Cup Review

Burnley's U12 side finished seventh overall out of 12 teams, in the Premier League's Truce Cup Tournament earlier this month, which took place in Ypres, Belgium.

The young Clarets were in a group alongside Watford, Stoke City, PSG, FC Koln and Anderlecht.

Burnley fell to a 1-0 defeat in their opening fixture against Stoke, before a 2-0 win over Watford and a 3-0 win over Paris St Germain.

The Clarets then drew 1-1 with FC Koln, before losing 3-0 to eventual tournament winners Anderlecht, meaning Burnley narrowly missed out on qualification to the Gold Trophy.

This resulted in the youngsters competing for the Silver Trophy, where they beat French side Lille, before falling to a 2-0 loss in the final against the Hornets.

Assitant Foundation Phase Coach, Sam Keates, who was a part of the coaching staff in Ypres, said: "This was a great experience for all staff, players and parents and something we will all remember for the rest of our lives.

Our players represented the club and themselves really well and we are proud of them all.

It just further reinforces the importance of international tournaments and the memorable experiences we provide for all of our academy players.

It allows them to compete against the best players from their age group in Europe which is a great development tool."