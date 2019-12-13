Thomas: We Want To Bounce Back

U18 goalkeeper Lewis Thomas admits the side are eager to get back to winnings ways this weekend, as Tony Philliskirk's side host Barnsley at the Barnfield Training Centre.

The Clarets picked up all three points two weeks ago at Leeds United, with an impressive 1-0 win over the Yorkshire, however, Philliskirk's side then fell to a 3-0 defeat last weekend at home to league leaders Wigan Athletic.

And Thomas says the side are going into the game wanting nothing less than three points and to finish the calendar year on a high, with two fixtures scheduled before the end of the year.

The former Manchester City shot stopper said: "The main aim is always three points and to try and get back on track, but especially after a defeat, you want to get back on track as soon as possible.

"We're all looking forward to the game, it's been a positive week in training, so hopefully we can perform.

"It's always important to make up the games we have had postponed, we have a couple of games in hand over December, so we will look to use them in our advantage.

"But on a personal note i am really happy to be playing regular football, it's been quiet difficult for me over the past few years not playing a lot, so to be now starting every week, it's really pleasing for me."

This is the first of two league matches this month, rearranged to be played after being postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Barnsley currently sit fifth in the table, joint on points with the Clarets, who are below the Tykes on goal difference.

The game kicks off at 11:00am at the Barnfield Training Centre, live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).