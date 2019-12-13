Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Previews

Thomas: We Want To Bounce Back

Youth team goalkeeper Lewis Thomas eager to get back to winning ways

9 Hours ago

U18 goalkeeper Lewis Thomas admits the side are eager to get back to winnings ways this weekend, as Tony Philliskirk's side host Barnsley at the Barnfield Training Centre.

The Clarets picked up all three points two weeks ago at Leeds United, with an impressive 1-0 win over the Yorkshire, however, Philliskirk's side then fell to a 3-0 defeat last weekend at home to league leaders Wigan Athletic.

And Thomas says the side are going into the game wanting nothing less than three points and to finish the calendar year on a high, with two fixtures scheduled before the end of the year.

The former Manchester City shot stopper said: "The main aim is always three points and to try and get back on track, but especially after a defeat, you want to get back on track as soon as possible.

"We're all looking forward to the game, it's been a positive week in training, so hopefully we can perform.

"It's always important to make up the games we have had postponed, we have a couple of games in hand over December, so we will look to use them in our advantage.

Pre-match huddle.jpg

"But on a personal note i am really happy to be playing regular football, it's been quiet difficult for me over the past few years not playing a lot, so to be now starting every week, it's really pleasing for me."

This is the first of two league matches this month, rearranged to be played after being postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Barnsley currently sit fifth in the table, joint on points with the Clarets, who are below the Tykes on goal difference.

The game kicks off at 11:00am at the Barnfield Training Centre, live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial).


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Newcastle United

Just now

The Clarets are back at Turf Moor for the last time before Christmas and looking to deliver the goods after a three-game losing run.

Read full article

Club News

WIN: Signed Tarkowski FIFA 20 Shield Up For Grabs

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Tarky Looks For Turf Tonic

2 Hours ago

James Tarkowski is aiming to get over a ‘difficult week’ by helping the Clarets back into the winners’ enclosure.

Read full article

Club News

Vacancy: CEO of Burnley FC in the Community

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Newcastle United

Just now

The Clarets are back at Turf Moor for the last time before Christmas and looking to deliver the goods after a three-game losing run.

Read full article

Match Previews

N'Guessan Ready For Wanderers Clash

9 December 2019

The U23s host Bolton Wanderers on Monday in the Professional Development League and midfielder Christian N'Guessan is hoping the Clarets can continue their impressive league run.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

6 December 2019

The Clarets make their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face a Spurs side re-building under Jose Mourinho.

Read full article

Match Previews

Moonan Up For Wigan Clash

6 December 2019

Tony Philliskirk’s U18 side host Wigan Athletic this weekend in the Professional Development League and midfielder Dylan Moonan is hoping to use last weekends win, as a boost of confidence.

Read full article

View more