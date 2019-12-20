Teenage Pair Are Claret and 'Blue'

Scholars Kai Calderbank-Park and Mitch George have followed team-mate Finlay Armstrong to Clitheroe to make it a Burnley hat-trick at Shawbridge.

First-year scholar Armstrong has already featured at left-back for the Blues, who are chasing promotion from the BetVictor (Northern Premier) North-West Division.

And he has now been joined by goalkeeper Calderbank-Park and striker George – both 18 – following work experience loan moves from the pair.

Both are in the Clitheroe squad for their trip to Brighouse Town on Saturday, with Calderbank-Park providing cover for former Burnley youth-team keeper Connor King and George (pictured) getting a first chance of senior football after scoring his ninth goal of the season for Burnley’s Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup win at Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night.

Third-year scholar Calderbank-Park – an Australia U20 international - has had previous ‘loan’ spells at Colne and Curzon Ashton this season as the Clarets look to give their young players exposure at first-team level.