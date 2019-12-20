Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Teenage Pair Are Claret and 'Blue'

Young Clarets secure 'loan' moves to Clitheroe

14 Hours ago

Scholars Kai Calderbank-Park and Mitch George have followed team-mate Finlay Armstrong to Clitheroe to make it a Burnley hat-trick at Shawbridge.

First-year scholar Armstrong has already featured at left-back for the Blues, who are chasing promotion from the BetVictor (Northern Premier) North-West Division.

And he has now been joined by goalkeeper Calderbank-Park and striker George – both 18 – following work experience loan moves from the pair.

Both are in the Clitheroe squad for their trip to Brighouse Town on Saturday, with Calderbank-Park providing cover for former Burnley youth-team keeper Connor King and George (pictured) getting a first chance of senior football after scoring his ninth goal of the season for Burnley’s Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup win at Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night.

Third-year scholar Calderbank-Park – an Australia U20 international - has had previous ‘loan’ spells at Colne and Curzon Ashton this season as the Clarets look to give their young players exposure at first-team level.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche Aims For A Cherry Christmas

8 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels that Burnley and Bournemouth are proving their staying power by shrugging off disappointments.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Gudmundsson To Help U23 Title Push

9 Hours ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to feature for the U23s on Saturday, as league leaders Clarets travel to third placed Birmingham City.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Bournemouth v Burnley

12 Hours ago

The Clarets make their final journey before Christmas with a trip to the south coast and a happy hunting ground at the Vitality Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets' Mid-Winter Break Confirmed

14 Hours ago

Burnley’s inaugural mid-winter break in the 2019/20 Premier League season will fall on the weekend of 8th February.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche Aims For A Cherry Christmas

8 Hours ago

Sean Dyche feels that Burnley and Bournemouth are proving their staying power by shrugging off disappointments.

Read full article

Club News

Lottery Results Week 48

14 Hours ago

Here are this week’s winners – week 48

Read full article

Club News

Clarets' Mid-Winter Break Confirmed

14 Hours ago

Burnley’s inaugural mid-winter break in the 2019/20 Premier League season will fall on the weekend of 8th February.

Read full article

Club News

Pope Aims To Keep It Clean

17 Hours ago

Nick Pope wants to take the Clarets’ mean streak on the road as he looks to shut up shop at Bournemouth.

Read full article

View more