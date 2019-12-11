Skip to site footer
Tarky Is LoveBet Player Of The Month

Defender takes November prize after clean sheets help secure vital points

3 Hours ago

James Tarkowski is the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Month for November.

Tarkowksi's impressive run of games saw him top a supporters’ vote via the club’s official media channels to win the prize for the first time this season.

The England international – an ever-present this term who recently made his 100th Premier League appearance for the Clarets – helped Sean Dyche’s side win two of their four games in November.

And those two victories both came with clean sheets as centre-back Tarkowski and his defensive colleagues shut out both West Ham and Watford.

“They were important wins for us at the time,” said Tarkowski, who also scored his first goal of the season in the 3-1 win at Vicarage Road.

“We’ve had a tough run since, but we’ll be looking to change that by getting back to what we do best and making ourselves hard to beat.

“We know the Newcastle game at Turf Moor on Saturday is the start of an important little run and we’re looking forward to it and the chance to bounce back.

“It’s nice to have won this award and thanks to the supporters who voted for me. Hopefully we’ll make it a good day for them on Saturday.”

Tarkowski will receive his award from one of the supporters who chose him as their winner before an up-coming home game.


