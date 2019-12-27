Skip to site footer
Club News

SHOP: Wrap Up Warm For Our First Winter Home Game

1 Hour ago

With temperatures predicted to be under double figures tomorrow evening, make sure you are prepared for a few hours in the cold!

Don't have a hat, scarf, gloves or even a winter coat yet? Kit yourself up in our winter warmers in store. 

Tomorrow we will be open from 9am right until kick off, and then we reopen for an hour after the final whistle.

mens parka.JPG

Mens Crow Parka - £50

ladies jacket.JPG

Ladies Clara Softshell Jacket - £45

kids dahl jacket.JPG

Kids Dahl Jacket - £35

toddler parka.JPG

Toddler Charcoal Parka - £30

 

We also have a large range of winter accessories, including hats, scarves and gloves (more styles are available in store). 

For extra warmth on Turf Moor, treat yourself to a Bovril or other hot cuppa! 


Related articles

Club News

Dyche Dismisses Fatigue Factor

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche does not expect fatigue to be a factor when the Clarets go into battle with Manchester United this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

iPRO GYM Only 9.99 Per Month

2 Hours ago

Join the new iPro Gym at The Leisure Box!

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Manchester Utd

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Ticket News

FA CUP: Tickets On Sale

7 Hours ago

Tickets for the Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United at Turf Moor are now on sale.

Read full article

