SHOP: Burnley FC x John Spencer x New Era

Burnley Football Club are delighted to have two very special and unique products available for Clarets fans.

Burnley FC have partnered with local textile company John Spencer as well as North West shoe maker LANX, and New Era, the global market leadeing cap company to produce two bespoke products just for Burnley supporters

The New Era Tweed Flatcap, with Burnley Fc crest, priced at £30 is available now in store at the Clarets Store, Turf Moor and online at shop.burnleyfc.com

And after a complete sell out of last seasons popular LANX 'Dixon' brogue shoe, Burnley FC have again worked with the local 'proper' shoe maker to produce the 'Brunshaw' Boot. This quality handmade boot priced £145 is available at the Clarets Store Turf Moor and online at shop.burnleyfc.com.

And remember there is still time to get down to the store for a range of Christmas items.