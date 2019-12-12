SHOP: Are You Christmas Jumper Day Ready?

Is your workplace hosting Christmas Jumper Day tomorrow (Friday 13th December) and you've forgotten or not had time to get your gear?

Luckily for you, both of our stores (Clarets Store at Turf Moor and Clarets Store at Charter Walk) are open tonight until 8pm, in line with late night Christmas shopping!

This year we have launched our 2019 edition Christmas jumper, which is a perfect fit for tomorrow or to wear on any other day through the festive period.

If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, then why not don our Christmas shirt for the day?!

Both of these, as well as Christmas hats, are available in store and online.

We also have a limited range of childrens christmas jumpers at the Clarets Store at Turf Moor for only £10! Offer ends tonight.