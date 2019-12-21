Rodriguez Winner Gives Full Face Value

Jay Rodriguez hailed a ‘special goal’ as he took another bite out of the Cherries.

Rodriguez came off the bench to ‘head’ the Clarets’ late winner in a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory over Bournemouth.

It was the fourth goal the striker has scored at the Vitality Stadium – all at the same end of the ground following earlier efforts for Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

And his third Premier League goal since his summer return to Turf Moor was his most important yet after it brought the Clarets three points and a second successive victory.

“This one was a lot more special to win it,” said Rodriguez, who headed an equaliser at Aston Villa in September and scored a cracker in defeat to Chelsea the following month.

“When you’re on the sideline you’re always looking how you can affect the game. It was a tight game and when you get on you try and make a difference or get a goal.

“It’s a strange one (often scoring here) and it’s always been in the same goal, as well. It’s a nice place to come and get a goal.

“It came off my face but I’m not bothered, as long as it goes in and it’s a goal that counts, as a striker you don’t mind what it comes off.

“Westy is always looking for that and it was a quality cross. I almost jumped too high but luckily I’ve got my face on it.”

Rodriguez endured an anxious wait before VAR confirmed his 89th-minute strike with a stray arm raised towards the ball belonging to Cherries’ skipper Simon Francis.

And once he had been given the go-ahead to celebrate, the Clarets then negotiated five minutes of added time to secure a 50th Premier League win under manager Sean Dyche built on another typically resolute performance.

For the second week running, the Clarets didn’t allow the opposition an attempt on target as a collective effort secured a seventh clean sheet of the season – the joint highest in the top flight.

“It shows the character of the lads here. It’s a great group – hard-working, honest,” Rodriguez added.

“I think when you are up against it you look around and you know everyone is going to be pushing and pulling in the same way.

“It’s credit to the lads. That game was tough and to come away with three points is a great feeling.

“It was a difficult game and the conditions didn’t help. Both teams battled hard and there were a lot of fouls.

“We came stronger at the end and got the three points. They are a good team and to get three points away from home is really important and hopefully we can kick on from here.”