REPORT: Burnley U23s 5 Bolton Wanderers U23s 0

Mace Goodridge, Adam Phillips and goalscorer Anthony Glennon swapped the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Tameside Stadium as they helped the Under-23s move to the top of the table.

All three were in the travelling party for the Clarets’ Premier League trip to Spurs on Saturday, with Goodridge and Glennon on the bench as Sean Dyche’s men were beaten 5-0.

Less than 48 hours later it was back to basics at Curzon Ashton with a comfortable victory over the bottom club taking Burnley above both Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest to the summit of the Professional Development League’s northern group.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in 15 league games, with this one of their easier assignments against a Bolton side made up of scholars and seeking to avoid a 10th defeat in 12 games.

Burnley dominated throughout, although the potential landslide didn’t materialise until late goals from Rob Harker, substitute Ne-Jai Tucker and Glennon – after Ollie Younger and Josh Benson had struck either side of the break – finally giving the scoreline a more realistic look.

The Clarets had one early scare when Wanderers winger Callum King-Harmes slid a shot across the face of goal.

But that apart, it was largely one-way traffic as Glennon and Bobby Thomas had early chances and Benson forced Luke Hutchinson into a save after smartly making room for a shot.

Hutchinson then touched a curling effort from Phillips over the bar at full stretch before the deadlock was broken nine minutes before the break.

The tidy Phillips was the instigator with a free-kick into the penalty area which central defender Younger hooked home at the second attempt to claim his first goal of the season.

Benson then doubled the lead three minutes into the second half to all but guarantee a seventh league win of the season as he drilled the ball home on the half-volley from 15 yards.

The Clarets continued to rack up the chances with Lewis Richardson lifting a shot just over the top and Harker failing to beat Hutchinson when slipped in by his striker partner.

But with 16 minutes to go Harker – who briefly sported a fetching bandage to protect a first-half head injury – made amends with a perfectly directed header from Benson’s fine cross to spark the late flurry of goals.

King-Harmes missed a chance to pull one back for the visitors as he shot wide.

But the Clarets finished back on the front foot as Tucker followed up his own effort which had hit a post to slot home the fourth goal and Glennon had the final word in stoppage time when he curled a free-kick inside the far post to complete the Clarets’ biggest win of the season.

Burnley: McMahon; Cooney (Cropper 88), Thomas, Younger, Glennon; Benson, Phillips, Goodridge (N’Guessan 67), Koiki (Tucker 72); Harker, Richardson. Substitutes: Jensen, Wilson.

Bolton: Hutchinson; Whalley, Colvin, Oswige (Tweedley 76), Edmondson; Assarsson (Riley 74), White, Toure, King-Harmes; Brown-Sterling, Fitzmartin (Conway 85).

Referee: Jonny Urwin