Rain: We Have Gained Confidence

Youth team left-back Matty Rain admits his side will be looking to take momentum from the 5-0 win on Tuesday night in the FA Youth Cup, into this weekend's clash with Hull City.

The Clarets fell to a 3-0 defeat in their previous league match, before cruising past the Nash in FA Youth Cup third round on Tuesday night with a 5-0 win.

And Rain believes it has put the side in 'good stead' for this weekend, as Tony Philliskirk's side host the Tigers at the Barnfield Training Centre.

The former Liverpool youngster said: “It was great to progress through to the fourth round on Tuesday in that style with a 5-0 win.

“I think we now have the confidence as a group, that we gained from that win and performance to take it into this weekend.

“It will put us in good stead for the match against Hull, where hopefully we can come away with all three points.

“With it being the final game of the year, it would be nice to finish 2019 on a high and get another win.

“Saying that, we will be treating this game no different to any others, preparing the same and hoping for nothing but a win.

“We know we will have to be on our game, Hull are a good side and have always had a good academy, so we will be in for a tough test.”

City currently sit seventh in the league table and have lost four of their last five matches.

The match kicks off at 12:00pm at the Barnfield Training Centre.