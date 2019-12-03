Premier League Statement: February TV Games

Due to Premier League teams progressing to the knockout stages of UEFA club competitions, fixture amendments for the month of February will now be released no later than Friday, 20 December.
This will allow the League to take into account the outcome of UEFA’s knock-out draws, before allocating Premier League fixtures accordingly within the mid-season player break.
Background guidance:
- The draws for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and UEFA Europa League Round of 32 will be conducted on Monday, 16 December.
- The mid-season player break will see all 10 fixtures of match round 26 played across the weekends of 7/8/9/10 February and 14/15/16/17 February.
- The break was introduced in June 2018 following positive discussions with the FA and EFL regarding the football calendar.