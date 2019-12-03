Skip to site footer
Premier League Statement: February TV Games

9 Hours ago

Due to Premier League teams progressing to the knockout stages of UEFA club competitions, fixture amendments for the month of February will now be released no later than Friday, 20 December.

This will allow the League to take into account the outcome of UEFA’s knock-out draws, before allocating Premier League fixtures accordingly within the mid-season player break.

Background guidance:

  • The draws for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and UEFA Europa League Round of 32 will be conducted on Monday, 16 December.
  • The mid-season player break will see all 10 fixtures of match round 26 played across the weekends of 7/8/9/10 February and 14/15/16/17 February.
  • The break was introduced in June 2018 following positive discussions with the FA and EFL regarding the football calendar.

Match Previews

Dyche Looks For Stars To Align

4 Hours ago

Sean Dyche is looking for the stars to align as Burnley look to further dent Manchester City’s title aims.

Club News

PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City

5 Hours ago

Build-up as the Clarets face Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Club News

Burnley FC Support Rainbow Laces & Stonewall

7 Hours ago

Burnley FC is proud to be supporting Stonewall’s annual Rainbow Laces campaign at tonight’s  fixture.

Club News

Farrell: Squad Morale Driving Them On

8 Hours ago

U23s coach Andy Farrell admits the togetherness and high morale within the squad is driving the team to success this season.

