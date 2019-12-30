Skip to site footer
Ticket News

Peterborough Ticket Guide

Ticket details ahead of this Saturday's FA Cup clash with Peterborough

5 Hours ago

Tickets for this Saturday's third-round cup tie with Peterborough United at Turf Moor are still available online and at the ticket office.

Tickets are avaliable to purchase before the game on Saturday at the ticket office, however, fans are advised buy tickets in advance to avoid queues and price increase.

Season ticket holders of both clubs (not available on matchday)

  • Adults: £10
  • Concessions (over 65's and under 18's): £5

Non-season tickets holders and matchday prices

  • Adults: £15
  • Concessions (over 65's and under 18's): £7.50

Tickets are available online, over the phone at 0844 807 1882 (option 1), or at the Turf Moor ticket office (see opening times here).

For tickets in the North East or South East Accessibility Stands, please call 01282 446800 (option 2).

Please note - this match will kick off at 12:31pm.


