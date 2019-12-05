Skip to site footer
New Date For U23s Birmingham Fixture

Clarets' trip to Birmingham switched

8 Hours ago

The U23s' trip to Birmingham City scheduled for Friday 13 December, will now take place on Saturday 21 December.

The game will kick off at 12:00pm at Birmingham City's Trillion Trophy Training Centre.

Burnley's match against the Blues will be the U23s' final match of the calendar year, which could see the Clarets top the league table for Christmas.

City currently top the Northern Professional Development League table, a point above the Clarets.

Burnley will take on Bolton Wanderers on Monday 9th, before travelling to West Midlands.

Meanwhile, Birmingham will face third placed Nottingham Forest, before hosting the Clarets.


