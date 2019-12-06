Skip to site footer
Match Previews

Moonan Up For Wigan Clash

U18s midfielder looks ahead to the weekend's match with Wigan

7 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk’s U18 side host Wigan Athletic this weekend in the Professional Development League and midfielder Dylan Moonan is hoping to use last weekends win, as a boost of confidence.

The Wigan-born youngster, who has been an ever present for Phillikirk’s side this season, is hoping for another impressive performance, at the Barnfield Training Centre tomorrow morning.

Burnley ran out 1-0 winners at Leeds last weekend and Moonan admits the side will be looking to take their momentum into the Lancashire derby, against the Latics, who are top of the league.

“I think the lads have definitely got to be on it tomorrow, we know Wigan are a strong side.

“We are going to be put through our paces against them, but we will stick together and hopefully pick up another three points.

“Although before the win at Leeds last weekend, we lost the previous two, we thought we had performed well, just not got the results we would have liked.

“But that changed last week, as we played very well as a team and got the win, against a good Leeds side.

“So, hopefully we can continue that into tomorrow’s match against Wigan, we’re looking to finish the calendar year off strong and hopefully kickstart our Christmas run with a win”, said Moonan.

The Clarets cruised to victory the last time the two sides met, with goals from Mitch George, Jayden Major and Ben Woods securing a 3-0 win at Wigan’s training base in September.

Burnley currently sit fifth in the table, but have played the least ammount of matches in the division, with at least one game in hand over every other team.

Meanwhile, league leaders Wigan, have won their last eight matches, with their last defeat coming against the Clarets.

The game kicks off at 11:00am on Saturday morning, with live updates available on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed be a match report.


