Latics Or Shrimps For Clarets In County Cup Semi

The Clarets will play either Morecambe or Wigan Athletic in the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Interfit Senior Cup.

The draw for the last four of the competition handed Burnley an away trip to the winner of the one unresolved quarter-final tie, with Morecambe due to entertain the Latics on 30 January.

Holders Blackburn Rovers will go to Preston North End in the other semi-final, keeping alive the prospect of a repeat of last season’s final when the Clarets’ Under-23s lost 2-0 to Blackburn at Leyland.

Meanwhile, the Clarets’ Under-18s have been handed an away semi-final tie at Wigan in the last four of the Lancashire FA Guestline Professional Youth Cup.

The other semi-final will see Bolton or Rochdale face the winners of the quarter-final between Morecambe and Fleetwood Town.