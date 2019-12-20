Skip to site footer
PREVIEW: Gudmundsson To Help U23 Title Push

JBG to feature for U23s this weekend against Birmingham City on road to recovery

9 Hours ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to feature for the U23s on Saturday, as league leaders Clarets travel to third placed Birmingham City.

The Icelandic winger, who completed 60 minutes in a training ground friendly on Tuesday, will be looking to make another step in the right direction on his road to recovery.

And U23 coach Andy Farrell believes having the 29-year old Iceland international around the squad is a great benefit for the group, as the Clarets aim for a top-of-the table finish for Christmas.

Farrell said: "I think generally, throughout the season when the opposition have a senior player invovled, it does make a difference.

"He (Gudmundsson) has some great quality going forward, puts excellent crosses into the box, he's comfortable on the ball, he played on Tuesday in the friendly and brought some real good energy around the place.

"It's also great for the young lads, to be 16/17 and find yourself on the pitch with an excellent first team international footballer, it's great for them.

Farrell Mawson touchline.jpg

"And it would be great to finish the year at the top of the table and to go into 2020, having not lost a league game this season, would be an amazing achievement.

"The lads have worked really hard, the staff have worked really hard, they're a real good bunch that have played some really good football, so hopefully we can carry that on this weekend and into the new year."

City have lost their last two matches and currently sit third in the Northern Divison Professional Development League table.

The game kicks off at 12:00pm at Birmingham City's training ground, live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.

 


