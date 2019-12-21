Gudmundsson: I'm Fit And Feel Good

Johann Berg Gudmundsson confessed his delight after coming through 90 minutes for the U23s today (Saturday), on his fight back to full fitness.

Andy Farrell's side came from behind to win 3-1 against Birmingham City, with Gudmundsson, who has been sidelined since October through injury, assisting Oliver Younger for the third of the afternoon from a corner.

And the former Charlton Atheltic wide-man, who played 60 minutes on Tuesday in a training ground friendly, admitted it was a great feeling to come through a succesful 90 minutes - and had plenty of praise for the Burnley youngsters.

The Iceland winger said: “Obviously I have been out for a while now. It was 10 weeks to be exact yesterday, so it was good to get 90 minutes done.

“I played 60 on Tuesday, then completed a full 90 today. I’m fit now and I feel good, so it felt great to get that done today and to be back out there."

Gudmundsson added: "The good news is the 23s are still unbeaten. They were telling me before the game, so when we were 1-0 down at half-time I was a bit scared I would ruin their run!

“But we played much better in the second half. They (Birmingham) really struggled in the second half, but the team did well to turn it around and win.

“I thought two young lads, Richardson and McGlynn, did brilliantly; two very young players that caused lots of problems, but the whole team did really well.

“They are all good players and they just need to concentrate on themselves and have a good second half to the season.”