Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Gallery: Everton v Burnley

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

A selection of images from this afternoon's 1-0 defeat against Everton.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

REPORT: Everton 1 Burnley 0

2 Hours ago

The Clarets were unable to spoil Carlo Ancelotti’s welcome party as a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Italian a winning start on Merseyside.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Frustrated At Everton Loss

2 Hours ago

Sean Dyche insisted he was more frustrated than disappointed after the Clarets came close to spoiling Carlo Ancelotti’s big day.

Read full article

Club News

Pope: First Goal All-Important

3 Hours ago

Nick Pope was disappointed to leave Goodison Park empty-handed after threatening to gatecrash Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘house-warming’ party.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Keep It Clean

9 Hours ago

Burnley head to Merseyside today aiming to spoil Carlo Ancelotti’s welcome party.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche Frustrated At Everton Loss

2 Hours ago

Sean Dyche insisted he was more frustrated than disappointed after the Clarets came close to spoiling Carlo Ancelotti’s big day.

Read full article

Club News

Pope: First Goal All-Important

3 Hours ago

Nick Pope was disappointed to leave Goodison Park empty-handed after threatening to gatecrash Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘house-warming’ party.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Keep It Clean

9 Hours ago

Burnley head to Merseyside today aiming to spoil Carlo Ancelotti’s welcome party.

Read full article

Club News

PREVIEW: Everton v Burnley

11 Hours ago

A year on from last year’s Boxing Day meeting, both clubs are in a different place.

Read full article

View more