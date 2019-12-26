Gallery: Everton v Burnley

3 Hours ago
A selection of images from this afternoon's 1-0 defeat against Everton.
The Clarets were unable to spoil Carlo Ancelotti’s welcome party as a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Italian a winning start on Merseyside.
Sean Dyche insisted he was more frustrated than disappointed after the Clarets came close to spoiling Carlo Ancelotti’s big day.
Nick Pope was disappointed to leave Goodison Park empty-handed after threatening to gatecrash Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘house-warming’ party.
Burnley head to Merseyside today aiming to spoil Carlo Ancelotti’s welcome party.
A year on from last year’s Boxing Day meeting, both clubs are in a different place.
