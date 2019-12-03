GALLERY: Burnley v Manchester City

12 Hours ago
A selection of images from this evening's 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.
Sean Dyche was philosophical after Manchester City turned in a sparkling performance to run out convincing winners at Turf Moor.
Robbie Brady is looking to stay among the goals after ending his lengthy wait to get on the scoresheet.
The Clarets suffered successive home defeats for the first time in the Premier League this season as Manchester City showed the stuff of champions to cruise to victory at Turf Moor.
Build-up as the Clarets face Pep Guardiola’s champions.
