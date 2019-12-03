Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

GALLERY: Burnley v Manchester City

12 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

A selection of images from this evening's 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: City Too Slick

10 Hours ago

Sean Dyche was philosophical after Manchester City turned in a sparkling performance to run out convincing winners at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Brady Back In Business

10 Hours ago

Robbie Brady is looking to stay among the goals after ending his lengthy wait to get on the scoresheet.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 1 Manchester City 4

11 Hours ago

The Clarets suffered successive home defeats for the first time in the Premier League this season as Manchester City showed the stuff of champions to cruise to victory at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City

21 Hours ago

Build-up as the Clarets face Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: City Too Slick

10 Hours ago

Sean Dyche was philosophical after Manchester City turned in a sparkling performance to run out convincing winners at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Brady Back In Business

10 Hours ago

Robbie Brady is looking to stay among the goals after ending his lengthy wait to get on the scoresheet.

Read full article

Club News

PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City

21 Hours ago

Build-up as the Clarets face Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Vote For Your LoveBet November Player Of The Month

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more