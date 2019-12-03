Farrell: Squad Morale Driving Them On

U23s coach Andy Farrell admits the togetherness and high morale within the squad is driving the team to success this season.

The Clarets claimed their fifth win of the season in the Professional Development League on Monday night, with a 1-0 victory over Hull City, which extended Burnley's unbeaten league run to 13 matches.

Christian N'Guessan struck in stoppage time at the East Riding County FA base, to ensure the visitors left with all three points against a vastly experienced Tigers side.

And Farrell believes the squads bond and desire to keep going shone through, as they went on to snatch a late win in the third minute of added time, despite the pitch playing a factor for both sides, on a frosty night in East Yorkshire.

Farrell said: “It was never going to be a game where there would be an awful lot of football played.

“I think they (Hull) tried to play to a point but it just invited trouble for themselves.

“So, I just said to the boys can we look to capitalise on that, we said at half-time the quality needed to better.

“It was tricky for both sides to really pass the ball about, but they’re attitude, work ethic and willingness really showed.

“Even just the way they are round around each other, it’s just brilliant, it’s driving them on.

“There’s a lot of players in that dressing room, that have played a lot of games in the past seven days, I was asking some of them if they wanted to come off.

“But every single one of them wanted to stay on and keep going, even the lads off the pitch are exactly the same.

“It’s a great group of lads, that are all in it together so long may it continue.”