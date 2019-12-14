Dyche: We Edged A Tight Affair

Sean Dyche felt his side edged a tight game to bounce back to winning ways against Newcastle.

Chris Wood’s header just before the hour mark was all that separated the sides in and scrappy affair.

The Clarets boss said: “We wanted a reaction to the defeat at Tottenham last week, when we weren’t ourselves.

“The first thing was the performance, but you also want the win and we’ve just about edged that, I feel.

“We’ve had a one v one and knocked on the door a few times.

“I was pleased with the performance actually because they are a tough side.

“Steve (Bruce) has got them organised and they are solid, so to get the win was very pleasing.”

Opposing manager Bruce was aggrieved at the decision to award Burnley a corner from which Wood nodded home his seventh goal of the campaign.

The Toon boss felt Wood fouled Federico Fernandez as the defender tried to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick and got the final touch that ultimately led to the goal, from Ashley Westwood’s excellent delivery.

However, Dyche felt the visitors could have been reduced to 10 men, when Andy Carroll only received a booking for an elbow in an aerial duel with Ben Mee.

“It looks an unlucky one for Steve with the decision for the corner, but the problem with the game now is that they get given all the time, when they are probably not fouls,” said the Burnley manager.

“I was a defender and their lad is shielding it out and I don’t think it is a foul, or at the very least it’s a soft one.

“But they do get given, so I do understand Steve being a bit fed up with it, but equally I thought they were lucky to have 11 on the pitch.

“There is an elbow on Ben Mee that nowadays has to go. Not that I want players to be sent off, and nor was there any malice in the challenge, but it’s a loose one and the way the game is now, if you put elbows in faces, it’s a red card.”

Dyche was also delighted at big performances from the three players returning to the starting line-up.

Ashley Westwood was as industrial as ever in midfield, and supplied the corner for the winner, while Phil Bardsley and Ashley Barnes also showed their qualities in a dogged display.

Dyche added: “The players coming back did make a difference. I’m not doing the other players down because we have a good and competitive squad this year.

“We don’t carry big numbers so when you carry a few injuries it does look a bit thin, all of a sudden, but there was a reaction to them coming back and it’s a great three points.

“People say we’ve been on a bad run, but wait a minute; I’ll show you a bad run and that was last season.

“When you have 21 points at this stage of the season, I don’t think that’s a particularly bad run.

“Indifferent, maybe, but we’re not the real deal and we have to fight for everything we get.

“But I think we are moving forwards and it’s about small increments here.

“We don’t throw money at it to try and solve everything overnight.

“But the players are maturing and continue to do so in this league.

“It was a tight, awkward game today, but we have done the right things and come out on top.”