Club News

Cork Toasts Matchwinner Wood

2 Hours ago

Jack Cork joked that he wished matchwinner Chris Wood was ill more often, after the striker leapt from his sick bed to score the only goal in the win over Newcastle.

Wood had been under the weather in the days leading up to the Magpies visit to Turf Moor, with a sickness bug.

But his 58th minute header from Ashley Westwood’s pin-point far post corner got the Clarets back to rude health after three successive defeats.

“It’s great to get back to winning ways because it’s been a tough week,” said Cork.

“We got a bit of beating at Tottenham, when we did some things ok, but losing 5-0 is not acceptable.

“You don’t often get three games in a week in this league and we lost all three, so we knew we had to put that right and to come back home and get a result like that is terrific.

“We’re at a great point in the season, with some good games coming up and it’s a massive, massive win for us.”

Cork, who was named as man of the match, added: “It’s a great goal to win it and I’ve told Woody he plays better when he’s ill.

"We could have done with him being ill last week, but we’ve been brilliant at set-pieces all season.

"Westy’s quality has always been there and we just have a set-up at the moment that works and we look a threat from any balls into the box.”

Wood, whose header made it seven for the season for the Clarets’ leading scorer, added: “It’s nice to be back to winning way and bounce back after a couple of poor performances.

“I’m not feeling too great. I’ve had a bit of illness, but you have to fight through it and I feel whole lot better with the three points.”


