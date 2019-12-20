Clarets' Mid-Winter Break Confirmed

Burnley’s inaugural mid-winter break in the 2019/20 Premier League season will fall on the weekend of 8th February.

The Clarets’ trip to Southampton, which had been provisionally scheduled for that date, will now take place on Saturday 15th February.

This game has also been chosen for live broadcast on BT Sport and will kick off at 12.30pm.

The Clarets have a second game moved for live broadcast in February. This means that the home game against Arsenal, originally scheduled for Saturday 1st February, moving to a new slot on Sunday 2nd February (2pm KO).

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

As previously announced, the new Premier League winter break takes place over the two weekends of the 8th and 15th February 2020.

Ten teams will play on the first weekend, and the remaining 10 on the following weekend.