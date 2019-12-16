Christmas Opening And Post Dates

Christmas is almost here, but there is still time to make sure you have your tickets, merchandise and information for over the festive season.

For all other opening details at Turf Moor please see below:

Ticket Office

Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours

Christmas Eve - 9:15am until 1pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours

Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 1pm until 8:30pm (half-time)

Sunday 29th December - Closed

Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours

New Years Eve - 9:15am until 1pm

New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9:15am until 1:15pm (half-time)

Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours

Clarets Stores - Turf Moor & Charter Walk

Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours

Christmas Eve - 9am until 1pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed (Charter Walk store open reduced hours)

Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours

Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 9am until 7:45pm (kick-off)

Sunday 29th December - Closed (Charter Walk open Sunday trading)

Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours

New Years Eve - 9am until 1pm

New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9am until 12:30pm. Reopens for 1 hour after final whistle.

Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours

Online Sales Last Postage Dates

Standard Post: Wednesday 17th December

Special Delivery: Thursday 18th December

Offices & Reception

Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours

Christmas Eve - 9am until 1pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours

Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 9am until 7:45pm kick off

Sunday 29th December - Closed

Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours

New Years Eve - 9am until 1pm

New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9am until 12:30pm kick off

Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours

Also contact/follow the club using: