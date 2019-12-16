Christmas Opening And Post Dates

Christmas is almost here, but there is still time to make sure you have your tickets, merchandise and information for over the festive season.
For all other opening details at Turf Moor please see below:
Ticket Office
- Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours
- Christmas Eve - 9:15am until 1pm
- Christmas Day - Closed
- Boxing Day - Closed
- Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours
- Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 1pm until 8:30pm (half-time)
- Sunday 29th December - Closed
- Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours
- New Years Eve - 9:15am until 1pm
- New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9:15am until 1:15pm (half-time)
- Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours
Clarets Stores - Turf Moor & Charter Walk
- Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours
- Christmas Eve - 9am until 1pm
- Christmas Day - Closed
- Boxing Day - Closed (Charter Walk store open reduced hours)
- Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours
- Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 9am until 7:45pm (kick-off)
- Sunday 29th December - Closed (Charter Walk open Sunday trading)
- Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours
- New Years Eve - 9am until 1pm
- New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9am until 12:30pm. Reopens for 1 hour after final whistle.
- Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours
Online Sales Last Postage Dates
Standard Post: Wednesday 17th December
Special Delivery: Thursday 18th December
Offices & Reception
- Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours
- Christmas Eve - 9am until 1pm
- Christmas Day - Closed
- Boxing Day - Closed
- Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours
- Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 9am until 7:45pm kick off
- Sunday 29th December - Closed
- Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours
- New Years Eve - 9am until 1pm
- New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9am until 12:30pm kick off
- Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours
Also contact/follow the club using:
- info@burnleyfc.com
- burnleyfc.com
- https://www.facebook.com/officialburnleyfc
- https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial