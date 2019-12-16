Skip to site footer
Club News

Christmas Opening And Post Dates

7 Hours ago

Christmas is almost here, but there is still time to make sure you have your tickets, merchandise and information for over the festive season.

For all other opening details at Turf Moor please see below:

Ticket Office

  • Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours
  • Christmas Eve - 9:15am until 1pm
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • Boxing Day - Closed
  • Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours
  • Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 1pm until 8:30pm (half-time)
  • Sunday 29th December - Closed
  • Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours
  • New Years Eve - 9:15am until 1pm
  • New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9:15am until 1:15pm (half-time)
  • Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours 

Clarets Stores - Turf Moor & Charter Walk

  • Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours
  • Christmas Eve - 9am until 1pm
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • Boxing Day - Closed (Charter Walk store open reduced hours)
  • Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours
  • Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 9am until 7:45pm (kick-off)
  • Sunday 29th December - Closed (Charter Walk open Sunday trading)
  • Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours
  • New Years Eve - 9am until 1pm
  • New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9am until 12:30pm. Reopens for 1 hour after final whistle.
  • Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours 

Online Sales Last Postage Dates

Standard Post: Wednesday 17th December  

Special Delivery: Thursday 18th December

Offices & Reception

  • Monday 23rd December - Normal opening hours
  • Christmas Eve - 9am until 1pm
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • Boxing Day - Closed
  • Friday 27th December - Normal opening hours
  • Saturday 28th December (Man Utd H, 7:45 KO) - 9am until 7:45pm kick off
  • Sunday 29th December - Closed
  • Monday 30th December - Normal opening hours
  • New Years Eve - 9am until 1pm
  • New Years Day (Aston Villa H, 12:30pm KO) - 9am until 12:30pm kick off
  • Thursday 2nd January - Normal working hours

Related articles

Club News

David Baldwin To Join EFL

6 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club can confirm that David Baldwin is to leave his role as Chief Executive in June, 2020.

Read full article

Club News

FA Youth Cup Preview

7 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk believes his U18 side are in for a tough test on Tuesday evening, as they take on Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium, in the FA Youth Cup third round.

Read full article

Club News

Dream Result For Bardsley

7 Hours ago

Phil Bardsley described the Clarets’ win over Newcastle as the ‘dream’ result as Burnley got back on track with three more precious Turf Moor points.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0

14 December 2019

Chris Wood and the Clarets again produced the goods when it mattered at Turf Moor by delivering three vital points to propel themselves back up the Premier League table.

Read full article

