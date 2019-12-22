Skip to site footer
Burnley U18s 3 Hull City U18s 2

Conn-Clarke brace and first goal for Thompson secures Clarets all three points

22 December 2019

A Chris Conn-Clarke double and a first goal from Max Thompson was enough for the Clarets to take all three points from the Tigers on the weekend in a 3-2 win.

Tony Philliskirk's side were cruising with a three goal lead, until two late goals from the visitors set up a nervy end to the clash, at the Barnfield Training Centre.

There were five changes to the side that had beat Curzon Ashton 5-0 through the week in the FA Youth Cup, with U16 duo Couch and Behan making their debut for the youth team.

Thompson gave the home side the lead, after snatching the ball from a defender, before  breaking through one-on-one and firing past the Hull keeper.

Conn-Clarke then doubled the home side's lead from a wide free-kick, which rattled the back of the net.

And the Northern Irishman had his second shortly after, as the in-form winger slotted home Philliskirk's side a third of the afternoon.

Clarets midfielder Corey Brennan was introduced on the hour mark, but his afternoon was cut short, after picking up two yellow cards, which set up a final 30 minutes a man light.

And two late goals from the Tigers, then ensured it was a nervy final 10 minutes for the home side, but Philliskirk's youngsters managed the final stages of the game well to come away with all three points.

BURNLEY: Thomas, Connolly, Chima (Trialist 75), Pruti, Rain, Moonan, Woods, Couch, Behan (Brennan 60), Thompson, Conn-Clarke.


