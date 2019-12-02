Burnley FC Support Rainbow Laces & Stonewall

Burnley FC is proud to be supporting Stonewall’s annual Rainbow Laces campaign at tonight’s fixture.

Alongside the Premier League and all other Premier League clubs, we will continue to celebrate LGBT inclusion and make it clear that football is for everyone.

Over the course of the last 12 months, the Clarets' LGBT supporters’ club, Turfed Out, has grown in strength with members now meeting regularly. The group has grown its social media presence, attended Pride events and now has a welcoming space to meet prior to every fixture at Turf Moor.

Turfed Out will be present in the FanZone prior to game on Tuesday and will have rainbow wristbands for fans to collect to show their support.

As well as this, club captain Ben Mee will wear the rainbow armband, the game will feature the Rainbow Laces matchday inventory, including pitch flags, ball plinths and handshake boards and BFCitC staff will wear the rainbow laces.

Mike Garlick, Chairman of Burnley FC said: “We are always pleased to back the important work of Stonewall and the Rainbow Laces campaign. It remains a priority for us to ensure our LGBT fans feel safe and welcome at Turf Moor and we are proud to support the members of Turfed Out.

“We urge all fans to continue to help make our stadium and our football club a place where everyone can enjoy being a Claret, whoever they are.”

Premier League Interim Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “I’m extremely proud of the work we have been doing in partnership with Stonewall. Supporting their Rainbow Laces campaign is a demonstration of our commitment to LGBT inclusion in football.

“We and our clubs are working to promote inclusion both on and off the pitch, from club staff, to participants across our community programmes, to fans in our grounds. This is everyone’s game.”

As part of its three-year partnership with Stonewall, the Premier League is promoting positive attitudes towards LGBT people as we strive to improve equality and diversity throughout the game and within our organisation. This includes being proud members of Stonewall’s Global Diversity Champion programme and running Stonewall Sport Allies sessions for employees.

Robbie de Santos, Director of Sport, Stonewall said: “The Premier League continue to lead the way with their commitment to making football inclusive and welcoming. The visible support from the Premier League for Rainbow Laces is a huge part of the change in attitudes we’re seeing.

“Our work together is about long-term change to build acceptance and support for LGBT people in football and make sport everyone’s game.”

You can follow Turfed Out on Twitter @LGBTClarets, on Instagram @turfedoutlgbt or on Facebook at Turfed Out – LGBT Clarets.