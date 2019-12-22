Barnes & Westwood @ Clarets Store, Turf Moor

As a special pre-Christmas treat Ashley Barnes and Ashley Westwood will be visiting the Clarets Store @ Turf Moor on Monday 23rd December.

From 10:15am -11:15am the players will be there for fans to meet them, sign merchandise, and have selfies.

Please note that both players are due for training later in the morning so will not be able to stay after 11:15am, therefore we cannot guarantee that everyone will get the opportunity to meet them if the queues are large.

If you do not get the opportunity to meet the players this time round the club will also be looking to hold a player appearance in the store during the February half-term school holidays.

Now is the chance to get down to store, get those last minute Clarets Christmas gifts, and maybe meet a player too!